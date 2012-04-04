Claiborne's reportedly low test score won't impact draft status

The Wachs-Berger Test, created by Dr. Harry Wachs and Dr. Ron Berger, is a test that does not have any reading or writing in it and is not educationally biased. We used it for over 20 years and found it was a very accurate indicator of a person's innate ability to learn. And perhaps more importantly, it revealed the best way to teach each player. Some people learn best from traditional classroom instruction. Some must see it on the field. Others learn best by the use of plastic figures on a board, moving them around like chess pieces. The most important thing we took away from the test was a player's desire to learn. This test was very accurate in measuring that.