Clady on trade to Jets: 'I've got something to prove'

Ryan Clady wasn't surprised by Denver trading him to the Jets this offseason -- but he wasn't exactly thrilled, either.
"I think it stings a little bit, a little chip on my shoulder," the veteran left tackle said Wednesday, per Darryl Slater of NJ.com. "I feel like I've got something to prove. So I'm ready for the challenge."
Clady, 29, is being counted on by New York to step in and take over for the retired D'Brickashaw Ferguson. New York called the Broncos almost immediately after Ferguson walked away from the game, and Denver listened, knowing that moving Clady would free up $8.9 million in cap space.
Besides, Denver had already signed former Seahawks bookend Russell Okung to take over at left tackle, where Clady had played just two games since 2013 because of a fractured foot and torn ACL.
"They felt they needed to move on, and I think there's a good chance for me, as well (with the Jets)," Clady said. "I knew there was a good chance that they'd be moving on, so I kind of mentally prepared myself."
Clady is a four-time Pro Bowler, but the recent rash of injuries make his future something of a wild card. With the shaky Breno Giacomini at right tackle and very little depth at the position in New York, the playoff-hopeful Jets need Clady to pick up where he left off before his career roared off track.
If he doesn't come through, it won't matter if Ryan Fitzpatrick or Ryan Gosling are under center come Week 1.