CJ2K to still get 15-20 touches when Ellington returns

"He kinda fits our system real well," Arians told Sirius XM NFL Radio on Tuesday. "He's now getting in football shape. When we got him, he wasn't in great football shape and he pulled a hamstring early in camp. He's now getting in football shape and he has his explosiveness. We're not going to wear him out. He's still going to be a 15-20 touch guy. Even when Andre Ellington comes back, hopefully this week we'll have all three guys. Now that David Johnson has emerged, we don't have to just pound one guy all the time."