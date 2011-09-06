CJ2K, new Jags starting QB add intrigue

Why to watch

Chris Johnson's contract holdout was one of the biggest stories of the preseason, and now, a little more than a week after reporting with $30 million guaranteed, he's going to play. The Jets' Darrelle Revis suffered from injuries a year ago when returning after no real preseason and CJ2K must avoid those hamstring and muscle injuries that can dog someone who plays his position. Maurice Jones-Drew carried just five times in the final preseason game after an injury-riddled 2010, and will be looking to get in the end zone more this year.