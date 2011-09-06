CJ2K, new Jags starting QB add intrigue

Why to watch
Chris Johnson's contract holdout was one of the biggest stories of the preseason, and now, a little more than a week after reporting with $30 million guaranteed, he's going to play. The Jets' Darrelle Revis suffered from injuries a year ago when returning after no real preseason and CJ2K must avoid those hamstring and muscle injuries that can dog someone who plays his position. Maurice Jones-Drew carried just five times in the final preseason game after an injury-riddled 2010, and will be looking to get in the end zone more this year.
Inside story
If the Colts fall as some expect, then these AFC South teams could find themselves in the race longer than many might have figured. Which means that the quarterbacks they took high in the first round, Jake Locker (Titans) and Blaine Gabbert (Jags) might end up holding clipboards for some time. But whether or not veterans Matt Hasselbeck and Luke McCown can make it through 16 weeks will be interesting as well.