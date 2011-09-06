CJ2K, new Jags starting QB add intrigue

Published: Sep 06, 2011 at 10:48 AM

Why to watch
Chris Johnson's contract holdout was one of the biggest stories of the preseason, and now, a little more than a week after reporting with $30 million guaranteed, he's going to play. The Jets' Darrelle Revis suffered from injuries a year ago when returning after no real preseason and CJ2K must avoid those hamstring and muscle injuries that can dog someone who plays his position. Maurice Jones-Drew carried just five times in the final preseason game after an injury-riddled 2010, and will be looking to get in the end zone more this year.

Inside story
If the Colts fall as some expect, then these AFC South teams could find themselves in the race longer than many might have figured. Which means that the quarterbacks they took high in the first round, Jake Locker (Titans) and Blaine Gabbert (Jags) might end up holding clipboards for some time. But whether or not veterans Matt Hasselbeck and Luke McCown can make it through 16 weeks will be interesting as well.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nyheim Hines, Colts agree to three-year, $18.6 million extension

Indianapolis isn't done extending its key players. Next up for a new deal: ﻿Nyheim Hines﻿. The Colts and Hines have agreed to a three-year, $18.6 million extension, Tom Pelissero reports. The new deal includes $12 million in guaranteed money.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 1: Trend to monitor, impact of Ravens' injuries and favorite projections

Analytics guru Cynthia Frelund reveals two of her favorite projections for Week 1. Plus, she delves into a league-wide trend and the impact of the Ravens' injuries on projected win totals.
news

Five NFL rookies I can't wait to watch in Week 1; why T.J. Watt is worth $112 million

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks spotlights the five rookies he can't wait to watch in Week 1. Plus, analysis on T.J. Watt's record-setting contract, Larry Fitzgerald's league-changing impact and Baltimore's injury-riddled backfield.
news

Week 1 injury report for 2021 NFL season

The full injury reports for each Week 1 game of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW