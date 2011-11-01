CJ2K has fallen from the ranks of elite fantasy runners

Michael Fabiano: Maybe this is one of those "six degrees of Kevin Bacon" situations. Let's see -- Peyton Hillis was on the cover of Madden this season. His namesake, Peyton Manning, looks like he's going to miss all or most of the year with a neck issue. It's the first time the QB's ever missed games at the NFL level. Manning's team is in the AFC South -- and so is Johnson's! Alright that was pretty weak, but you get the picture. To be honest, I am out of excuses for CJ2K. We are entering Week 9, so the holdout situation shouldn't be an issue. I don't know, maybe he got paid and lost his motivation. Whatever the case, you can go ahead and feel free to bench him if you have better running backs. And when you consider that Johnson is 28th in fantasy points at his position and could be in a committee situation with Javon Ringer, well, there are suddenly a lot more attractive backs out there. I wouldn't drop him, but he's clearly lost the trust of fantasy owners -- he's even been removed from the undroppable players list on NFL.com. If you're looking for a silver lining, Johnson does have some favorable matchups down the stretch -- but he couldn't even take advantage of the Colts last week. If you have a stable of backs, don't be afraid to bench CJ2K.