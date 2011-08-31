CJ2K bashes 'fake' fans, but he might be near new Titans deal

Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson seems to be finding out about the downside of Twitter during his contract holdout.
Johnson tweeted Wednesday to "fake Titan fans" to shut up. Fans are calling him greedy and saying his contract demands are too high.
Johnson went on to write, "I don't have a regular job so don't compare me to you and I can care less if uthink I'm greedy."
While Johnson dealt with his Twitter followers -- he has more than 441,000 -- his agent made progress in contract with the Titans.
Johnson's agent, Joel Segal, and the Titans exchanged proposals and ideas Wednesday, sources familiar with the situation told The Tennessean, and for the first time made positive movement toward a deal.
Talks are expected to continue.
Johnson has refused to report to the team until he receive a new contract. The Titans have said they are willing to make Johnson the highest-paid running back in NFL history, but no deal has been reached.
Johnson's Twitter comments made almost immediate headlines on the Internet and became a hot topic on talk radio. The running back returned to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to defend himself, writing that he was targeting fake fans because real fans wouldn't be upset with his comment.
"My titan fans taking it all wrong I'm talking to the ones writing me racist Comments," Johnson tweeted. "I'm not call the Titan fans fake at all. (hash)LUV."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.