New Bills DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson wonders 'where have I been a cancer?'

C.J. Gardner-Johnson's reputation precedes itself, for better or worse.
He's aware of this fact. But the new Bills safety -- who has spent each of the last four seasons with a different team (or teams) -- believes he's simply misunderstood.
"One of the narratives is I'm a cancer in the locker room," Gardner-Johnson said in an interview with The Athletic. "That just came out when? After Houston? Where was that after the Super Bowl loss? Where was that after the Super Bowl win? When we do our homework and really think about it, where have I been a cancer?
"My grandma always told me, 'You need to be patient to be cocky.' That's just what it is. I've been patient enough to be blessed, patient enough to win a Super Bowl. That's my ultimate goal.
"I've been slapped in the face by the business so many times to the point where it's, like ... I don't look at other guys no more. I look at myself and how I can affect things, just go in the building, make plays."
Gardner-Johnson has made plenty of plays in his seven NFL seasons. He has 20 interceptions, 55 passes defensed, 370 tackles (including seven sacks) and three forced fumbles on his résumé, yet he's bounced from team to team annually since his time in New Orleans came to an end after the 2021 season.
He's known as a quality player with a competitive fire that can spread wildly on and off the field. His nickname, "Ceedy Deuce," represents his on-field alter ego, one that irritates opposing players and overshadows his production.
It's why he's become a football nomad, routinely joining teams that end up reaching the playoffs with or without him.
He was a starter for an Eagles squad that lost Super Bowl LVII to conclude the 2022 season and, after an injury-shortened campaign with the Lions, returned to Philly for a 2024 Super Bowl-winning run.
In 2025, he went from Houston -- where Gardner-Johnson claimed he was cut because he got into a spat with a friend of the Texans general manager -- to Chicago, recording two interceptions and 51 tackles in 11 games as part of the Bears' run to the Divisional Round.
Such production would earn most multiyear contracts, but not Gardner-Johnson. Judging by how multiple clubs have implemented him, his best fit is as a high-value mercenary with a short shelf life.
"I'm a firecracker, but let's take the body of work: never legally been in trouble; never physically harmed a person," Gardner-Johnson said. "But I haven't been a captain ever in my life. They say, 'You gotta lead the right way.' My definition of leading is winning.
"There's a lot of captains in this league -- and I want this to come out -- that's just for jersey sales. I can show you three, four captains right now that I wouldn't get behind. Why would I get behind anybody that doesn't believe in himself? I've played for plenty of false captains, but I gotta fake it, like, 'That's my leader!'
"I'll lead by my actions on the field. That 'C' don't make me. Because when somebody comes up to me on the sideline and says, 'We need a play from you,' that lets me know everything I need to know."
Gardner-Johnson is well aware of his reputation. It didn't prevent the Bills from becoming the latest team to take a chance on him, but he also understands he walks on thinner ice than most, a reality that fuels him.
"It's humbling. I've got to be humble," Gardner-Johnson said of the Bills' willingness to add him to their Super Bowl-contending roster. "I've got to be grateful because you don't know, but s--- can change! You've got to look at how they did the offseason here. Everybody got a nice little deal except me. That's not a shot at the organization. That's more so offering me a chance to get what them guys got.
"I'm going to win the next two out of three Super Bowls. How? Look where they placed me at. Look who's my quarterback. If I got a f------ fighting chance, it's over with."