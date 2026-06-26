New Bills DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson wonders 'where have I been a cancer?'

He was a starter for an Eagles squad that lost Super Bowl LVII to conclude the 2022 season and, after an injury-shortened campaign with the Lions, returned to Philly for a 2024 Super Bowl-winning run.

In 2025, he went from Houston -- where Gardner-Johnson claimed he was cut because he got into a spat with a friend of the Texans general manager -- to Chicago, recording two interceptions and 51 tackles in 11 games as part of the Bears' run to the Divisional Round.

Such production would earn most multiyear contracts, but not Gardner-Johnson. Judging by how multiple clubs have implemented him, his best fit is as a high-value mercenary with a short shelf life.

"I'm a firecracker, but let's take the body of work: never legally been in trouble; never physically harmed a person," Gardner-Johnson said. "But I haven't been a captain ever in my life. They say, 'You gotta lead the right way.' My definition of leading is winning.

"There's a lot of captains in this league -- and I want this to come out -- that's just for jersey sales. I can show you three, four captains right now that I wouldn't get behind. Why would I get behind anybody that doesn't believe in himself? I've played for plenty of false captains, but I gotta fake it, like, 'That's my leader!'

"I'll lead by my actions on the field. That 'C' don't make me. Because when somebody comes up to me on the sideline and says, 'We need a play from you,' that lets me know everything I need to know."

Gardner-Johnson is well aware of his reputation. It didn't prevent the Bills from becoming the latest team to take a chance on him, but he also understands he walks on thinner ice than most, a reality that fuels him.

"It's humbling. I've got to be humble," Gardner-Johnson said of the Bills' willingness to add him to their Super Bowl-contending roster. "I've got to be grateful because you don't know, but s--- can change! You've got to look at how they did the offseason here. Everybody got a nice little deal except me. That's not a shot at the organization. That's more so offering me a chance to get what them guys got.