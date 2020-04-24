Around the NFL

Cincinnati Bengals take Tee Higgins to start Round 2

Published: Apr 24, 2020 at 12:16 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Cincinnati Bengals opened Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft by adding a weapon for new franchise quarterback Joe Burrow.

The Bengals made receiver Tee Higgins the No. 33 overall pick.

The Clemson standout is a lanky target at 6-foot-3, with room to get stronger. Higgins sports tremendous ball skills, can elevate to high-point the pigskin, and offers a big catch radius. The wideout could be a big red-zone target, compiling 27 TDs in three seasons at Clemson.

Higgins provides Burrow a big-play threat who can play on the outside or inside the formation.

The rookie adds another element to the Bengals' passing game that already sports A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and John Ross. Higgins should slide alongside Green and Boyd to create a great trio.

With Green's future in Cincy in doubt, after he missed the entire 2019 campaign due to injury and was slapped with the franchise tag, the Higgins selection provides insurance with explosive upside. If Green leaves after this season, a pairing of Higgins and Boyd would still be a great duo for Burrow to grow with.

Later on Friday night, the Bengals selected Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson with the 65th pick, the first of the third round.

Make a difference during the 2020 NFL Draft and unite for the #DraftAThon, a three-day virtual fundraiser in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears fire running backs coach David Walker

Chicago Bears running backs coach David Walker was fired on Wednesday, head coach Matt Eberflus announced.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts highlight Players of the Week

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow take home top honors for Week 8 showings. 
news

Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke to start vs. Vikings, Desmond Ridder to serve as backup

The Atlanta Falcons are starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings, head coach Arthur Smith announced. Desmond Ridder will serve as his backup.
news

Raiders bench QB Jimmy Garoppolo, will start rookie Aidan O'Connell moving forward

Las Vegas Raiders are benching quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and starting rookie Aidan O'Connell  moving forward, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Joe Douglas on Jets standing pat at trade deadline: 'It takes two to tango'

Jets GM Joe Douglas discusses the state of New York's roster following Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.
news

Kevin O'Connell hopes Kirk Cousins will return to Vikings in 2024: He 'knows how I feel about him'

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is due to become a free agent in the offseason. With the QB's season over early after sustaining a torn Achilles, head coach Kevin O'Connell has made it clear he would prefer Cousins get healthy and return to Minnesota in 2024.
news

Raiders fire head coach Josh McDaniels, general manager David Ziegler

The Las Vegas Raiders have fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler, the team announced on Tuesday night. The Raiders later named Antonio Pierce as interim head coach and Champ Kelly as interim general manager.
news

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on trading WR Tyreek Hill to Dolphins: It 'worked out well for both parties'

Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt says the team's trade of wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins "worked out well for both parties."
news

NFL trade deadline 2023: Grading deals for Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Joshua Dobbs and more

How did each side fare in the swap that sent Chase Young from the Commanders to the 49ers? Kevin Patra grades the deals made in the run-up to the 2023 NFL trade deadline.
news

Packers send CB Rasul Douglas, 2024 fifth-round pick to Bills in exchange for 2024 third-round selection

The Buffalo Bills are upgrading their secondary, landing cornerback Rasul Douglas in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Lions acquire Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones in exchange for 2025 pick

The Cleveland Browns are trading wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.