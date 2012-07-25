Cincinnati Bengals suddenly resemble a model franchise

While the Bengals did take a hit with an injury to first-round draft pick Dre Kirkpatrick -- a fractured knee will likely sideline the talented cornerback for six weeks -- that was the team's first real negative event of the offseason. Based on what the Bengals typically go through, this won't ring a very big alarm bell. They had already protected themselves at the position by adding veteran cornerback Terence Newman, while Leon Hall, who is expected to return to full health after missing the second half of last season with a torn Achilles tendon, can also help.