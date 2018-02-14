Cincinnati Bengals sign offensive lineman Bobby Hart

New York's line struggles were a significant factor in the Giants' offensive issues, and Hart didn't escape blame, serving as the culprit in sacks taken by Eli Manning on more than a few occasions. He was in and out of the lineup as a result of his play and injuries, and was waived with an injury designation by new general manager Dave Gettleman in Week 17. Reports of Hart refusing to play the final game of the season surfaced shortly thereafter, bringing some sense to his sudden departure.