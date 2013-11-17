Cincinnati Bengals set club record en route to victory over Cleveland Browns

Notes: Campbell's 56 attempts were the third-most in franchise history behind Colt McCoy (61) and Brian Sipe (57). ... Ogbonnaya had a 43-yard run, his longest of the season. ... LB James Harrison had his first interception for the Bengals and his first since 2010 with Pittsburgh. It was his seventh career interception. ... DB Chris Crocker and RG Kevin Zeitler were inactive because of injuries. ... The Bengals have blocked three kicks this season, the first time they've done that since 1991.