Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks still on Super Bowl path

Because football is a brutal sport with 22 moving parts on every play, seeing the future is trickier than it seems. Seasons are routinely altered -- or ruined -- with one hellacious hit or awkward landing. Put it this way: If you'd known before Week 1 that impact players such as Ryan Clady, Julio Jones, Reggie Wayne, Sam Bradford, Randall Cobb, Jay Cutler, Maurkice Pouncey, Leon Hall, Vince Wilfork and Jerod Mayo (not to mention Aldon Smith) would be lost for all or much of the 2013 season, how different would your mindset have been?