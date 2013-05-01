Cincinnati Bengals: Most underrated, overrated players of all time

Shayne Graham -- K, 2003-09

Graham has the fifth-highest field goal percentage in NFL history (85.4), but ask any Bengals fan how they feel about him and you will always get the same answer. They will all say he was not any good and point to the 2009 AFC Wild Card game against the Jets as Exhibit A. Graham missed both his attempts (35, 28) as the Bengals were trying to get back in the game. It was not a coincidence it was his last game with the team.