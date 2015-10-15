Cincinnati Bengals have a different feel -- just ask Chad Johnson

"Coach Lewis keeps telling us, 'We've got experience.' He reminds us, we've been in close games, we've been in big games, we've battled next to each other for a long time and none of this has to be new," said defensive end Michael Johnson, who after a one-year stint in Tampa Bay has returned to once again give the Bengals' front its pair of ravaging long-armed bookends. Geno Atkins is again wholly healthy after destroying his knee in 2013, again one of the toughest nose tackles to block in football. And it was clear that the normally unflappable Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson, was flustered on this afternoon by this line of Johnson and Atkins and Domata Peko and Carlos Dunlap.