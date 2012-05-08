Cincinnati Bengals guard Jacob Bell retires

Published: May 08, 2012 at 01:01 PM

Cincinnati Bengals guard Jacob Bell has retired, Yahoo! Sports reported Tuesday.

A knowledgeable source confirmed to ProFootballTalk.com that Bell is leaving the game. The source told the website that Bell, who's 31, no longer has the desire to play football.

Bell later told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he decided to retire because he feared for his long-term health in the wake of so many stories about the effects of concussions and other injuries, including the recent suicide of Junior Seau.

Bell signed with the Bengals just last month after playing four seasons each with the St. Louis Rams and Tennessee Titans.

Bell was a fifth-round selection by the Titans out of Miami of Ohio in the 2004 NFL Draft. He started 100 of the 109 NFL games in which he appeared.

The Bengals took guard Kevin Zeitler from Wisconsin last month with the 27th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. They also claimed guard Chris Riley off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday.

