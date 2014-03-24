Cincinnati Bengals' Chris Crocker considers career as football official

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Bengals' official website profiled cornerback Chris Crocker, who is mulling a career as a football official. He attended the Football Officiating Academy Fast Track Clinic in Baltimore last month.
- The Associated Press reported on Eddie George's role on the new reality show "American Dream Builders," which debuted Sunday night. Designer Nate Berkus said he had never heard of George before taping the show.
- The Everett Herald reported on the NFL regional combine that was held in Renton, Wash., this weekend.
- NFL Draft prospect Michael Sam, who came out as gay earlier this year, received his first NFL trading card deal, ESPN.com reported.
- CSN Washington reported how general manager Bruce Allen and the Washington Redskins are helping in the fight against cancer.
- NOLA.com showed how New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead had his head shaved for a St. Baldrick's Day cancer benefit.
- CSN Chicago reported on Chicago Bears defensive end Israel Idonije, who appeared on Travel Channel's "Toy Hunter."
- The Bangor Daily News reported on the latest high school football rule change that penalizes "targeting" by defenders.
- Bleacher Report and College Football Talk reported that the Arkansas Razorbacks announced they are using Riddell's Speedflex helmet, which the company said is designed to reduce concussions.
- WDAF-TV in Kansas City reported on a clinic offering baseline testing for youth athletes. KCTV-TV reported how former Kansas City Chiefs were helping at the event.
- The St. Louis Post-Dispatch looked at how schools are using baseline testing for high school athletes.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor