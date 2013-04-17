Cincinnati Bengals: Best and worst draft picks

Ki-Jana Carter -- 1995 (No. 1)

It's tough to call Penn State running back Ki-Jana Carter one of their worst picks because of his devastating series of injuries. But he's got to be on the hard-luck list. The Bengals hadn't had a 100-yard running game since the next-to-last game of the 1992 season when they made a stunning trade on draft day in 1995, moving up from No. 5 in a trade with the Carolina Panthers to take Carter at No. 1. Carter got that 100-yard game, but not until the third game of the 1997 season. He tore his ACL on the third carry of his career in his rookie preseason before suffering season-ending injuries in September of 1998 and 1999, limiting him to a total of four games. He played just 35 games in Cincy of his NFL total of 59 and had just that one 100-yard game.

