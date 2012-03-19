Chung says he avoids re-watching Manningham's big catch

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung told fans last week that he still hasn't watched Mario Manningham's sideline catch from the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLVI, which ignited the New York Giants' game-winning drive.
"When I go home, I watch 'Real Housewives,'?" Chung said at a question-and-answer session with fans, the Boston Herald reported.
The fourth-year pro from Oregon can be forgiven for his aversion to the video: He arrived just a split second too late to break up the pass. But as former Patriots safety and current NFL analyst Rodney Harrison can tell him, when it comes to video clips of famous catches in the Super Bowl, you can run, but you can't hide.
