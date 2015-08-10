Chuck Pagano on Pats loss: 'We got our asses kicked'

History will remember January's AFC Championship Game as the event that birthed "Deflategate." What's been largely lost in the shuffle was the game itself -- a complete Colts pasting at the hands of the eventual Super Bowl champion Patriots.
Chuck Pagano hasn't forgotten. The Colts coach still has vivid memories of the 45-7 wipeout at Foxborough. Pagano didn't sugarcoat his conference title game memories in a Sunday conversation with Peter King of Monday Morning Quarterback.
"No excuses," Pagano said. "We got our asses kicked. Period. End of story. None of us here will ever forget that day, that final score. We got a damn artery gushing and no sutures to stop the bleeding. You never forget that."
In their past four meetings dating back to Andrew Luck's rookie season -- including twice in the playoffs -- the Patriots have outscored the Colts, 189-73. You might not have to look any further to know why the Coltsdidn't give Pagano an extension this offseason.
