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Chuck Pagano on Dan Herron's fumbles: You can't do it

Published: Jan 07, 2015 at 02:16 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Daniel "Boom" Herron gave some punch to a nonexistent Indianapolis Colts backfield in their 26-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Herron, starting his third straight game, had 12 carries for 56 yards (4.7 average) and a touchdown while leading the Colts with 10 receptions that went for 85 yards.

The trouble -- as it has been all season with Herron -- was that he fumbled, twice.

"You can't do it. You can't do it," coach Chuck Pagano said, per ESPN.com. "He had a great day (Sunday) minus the two times he put the ball on the ground. He understands it, I understand it, everybody in Indy understands it. Everybody in this room understands that you can't put the ball on the ground and there's nothing more precious than the football and possessing the football.

"So we'll continue to address it with him. He's a grown man, he understands it and he understands the ramifications that come with it. He's going to continue to work at it."

Herron was yanked from the game for a spell after his second fumble and Pagano insisted the young back will "get it fixed."

Herron will have to get that fixed quick as he faces a Broncos run defense that ranked second in the NFL, allowing just 79.8 yards per game.

Expect the Colts to come out slinging the ball once again this week, as coordinator Pep Hamilton rides Andrew Luck. Herron will play a key role in the passing game and as a blocking back Sunday. That is if he can nix the fumbling and stay on the field.

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