Chuck Pagano inspires Colts by suriving bout with cancer in 2012

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Boston Globe featured Indianapolis coach Chuck Pagano and how his fight against cancer inspired the Colts.
- The Austin American-Statesman reported that Big 12 Conference athletic directors will vote against new NCAA concussion legislation because they want stronger protocols.
- The Washington Post reported on a scouting combine the NFL has scheduled for veteran free agent players.
- The Buffalo News profiled Dr. John Leddy, a researcher at the University of Buffalo Concussion Clinic.
- While many studies have compared bomb-induced brain injuries to football concussions, USA Today reported on a study that said it those type of military brain injuries might be their own disease.
