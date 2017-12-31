Around the NFL

Chuck Pagano: 'I don't know what tomorrow brings'

Published: Dec 31, 2017 at 08:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano wouldn't talk in definitive terms about his future with the team after Sunday's win over the Houston Texans, saying he "hasn't been told anything" yet from ownership.

Pagano told reporters he hasn't discussed his future with team owner Jim Irsay. Pagano said the Colts, who finished 4-12 on the season and missed the playoffs for the third straight year, said he doesn't know what might come next for him.

"I don't know what tomorrow brings," Pagano said. "I don't know what the next hour brings, but I do know that I'm very grateful to Jim Irsay and very grateful to the Irsay family. His unwavering commitment is second to none to football. He's gave us everything that we needed, gave me everything that I needed over the last six years to be successful. Nobody has more passion and love for the game than Jim Irsay and I'm very grateful for the opportunity that he gave me."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Colts are expected to fire Pagano in the wake of team's third consecutive non-winning season.

Pagano has a 53-43 record over six seasons in Indianapolis. After posting three consecutive 11-5 marks that culminated in an appearance in the 2014 season's AFC Championship Game, the Colts failed to make the playoffs in 2015 after an 8-8 season hampered by injuries to franchise quarterback Andrew Luck.

Indy missed the playoffs again in 2016 following another 8-8 season before Andrew Luck's shoulder woes, which sidelined him for the entire 2017 campaign, made it virtually impossible for the Colts to be a contender in the resurgent AFC South.

"We didn't meet our goals, and I'm disappointed that we haven't hoisted that [Lombardi Trophy] yet."

UPDATE: The Colts fired Pagano on Sunday afternoon.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill's touchdown stands as highlight of 'Hard Knocks' season finale

As seen on the finale for "Hard Knocks: In Season With the Miami Dolphins," wide receiver Tyreek Hill would provide the biggest highlight for his squad in his return to Kansas City, racing for a 53-yard touchdown reception against the Chiefs.
news

John Schneider is in charge of coaching staff, personnel for first time as Seahawks GM

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider confirmed during a Tuesday news conference that for the first time in his career he will have authority over both the team's coaching staff and all football personnel matters.
news

Commanders GM Adam Peters discusses upcoming HC search, building team around 'cornerstone' players

Speaking for the first time since being named the new general manager of the Washington Commanders, Adam Peters discussed the challenge ahead for him and the new ownership group to lead the team through a rebuild and into what they hope can be a new era of football in the D.C. area.
news

Rams TE Tyler Higbee tore ACL in Sunday's season-ending loss to Lions

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee tore is ACL in Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend game against the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Mike Tomlin tells Steelers players he plans on coaching team in 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told players on Tuesday the speculation about him stepping away is unfounded and he plans on coaching the team in 2024, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Saints fire offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael after 15 seasons

New Orleans is firing offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Carmichael has held the position since 2009, continuing in the role through the transition from Sean Payton to current head coach Dennis Allen in 2022. 
news

Dolphins GM Chris Grier: Goal is to have QB Tua Tagovailoa in Miami 'long-term'

The Miami Dolphins' swift playoff exit jumpstarted offseason questions swirling around the future of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The former first-round pick heads into the final year of his rookie contract, a fifth-year option set to pay $23.171 million in 2024. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Monday that the club plans for Tagovailoa to be the QB "long-term."
news

Najee Harris: Steelers need to be 'more disciplined,' calls for 'in-house' changes in wake of playoff loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers' Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday extended the Steelers' playoff drought to seven seasons without a postseason win, the longest by a Pittsburgh squad since 1970. Running back Najee Harris has been around for two of those playoff losses and couldn't bite his tongue following Monday's thrashing.
news

Baker Mayfield propels 'underdog' Buccaneers to Divisional Round with win over Eagles: 'It's always fun to be counted out'

Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield played like he woke up feeling dangerous as the Bucs bludgeoned the Philadelphia Eagles 32-9 on Monday night.
news

Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce retires after 13 seasons following wild-card loss to Buccaneers

After the Philadelphia Eagles' season-ending playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, center Jason Kelce announced he's retiring following his 13th season.
news

Eagles' Nick Sirianni on job status after late-season collapse, playoff exit: 'I'm thinking about the guys'

The Philadelphia Eagles completed their meltdown with a wild-card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Afterward, head coach Nick Sirianni chose to focus on what the loss means for his players rather than what it means for his future.