Chuck Pagano: 'I don't know what tomorrow brings'

"I don't know what tomorrow brings," Pagano said. "I don't know what the next hour brings, but I do know that I'm very grateful to Jim Irsay and very grateful to the Irsay family. His unwavering commitment is second to none to football. He's gave us everything that we needed, gave me everything that I needed over the last six years to be successful. Nobody has more passion and love for the game than Jim Irsay and I'm very grateful for the opportunity that he gave me."