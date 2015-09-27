Chuck Pagano has 'doubts' he'll return to Colts in 2016

The Indianapolis Colts' depressing 0-2 start to the 2015 season has magnified the rift between coach Chuck Pagano and general manager Ryan Grigson.
The coach's postgame comments Monday night regarding the poor play of the offensive line the last three seasons were seen as a direct shot across the bow of upper management, even if it wasn't.
Winning has masked the philosophical divide between Pagano and Grigson in the past and could again if the Colts' season gets back on track -- starting today against the Tennessee Titans.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network's GameDay First Sunday morning that people close to Pagano believe the coach has "doubts" he will return to Indy next year.
"So often we talk about coaches on the hot seat, the reality is, Pagano put himself on the hot seat," Rapoport said. "He declined a one-year contract extension from the Colts, choosing to bet on himself and hopefully cash in at the end of the year. But now they have started 0-2 and, as I said, there are some doubts from him that he will return."
Both sides have denied fissures exist in their relationship, despite the outward signs and multiple reports to the contrary.
As Rapoport points out, it's natural for a coach and general manager to disagree on certain players, development strategies and playing time. It happens across the NFL. The dichotomy is why Bill Parcells once famously said of being a coach/general manager: "If I'm going to be asked to cook the meal, I'd like to be able to pick the groceries."
Some working situations are irreconcilable. As we saw in San Francisco last season, those issues can erode a team's season.
Rapoport reports that some within the Colts organization are already "weary" of the storylines of the divide.
"The reality in Indianapolis is every word is being measured and examined," he said. "They may be too far gone in Indianapolis now."