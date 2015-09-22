Around the NFL

Chuck Pagano hard on Luck after four-turnover game

Published: Sep 22, 2015 at 01:05 AM

If there is not a rift between Colts head coach Chuck Pagano and management, and if Pagano truly wants to remain the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts past this season, then his comments from Monday night's inept loss to the Jets surely need to change.

This could easily be viewed as a shot straight upstairs at general manager Ryan Grigson, who is now just beginning his fourth season. Then again, this could also just be the first in a few perceived shots that he took at his quarterback on Monday.

Later on in his press conference, Pagano had this to say about Luck and his four turnovers:

"It's not that hard -- it's not trigonometry."

Some, like Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star, wonder if this was direct jab at his quarterback, who had a math-based major at Stanford and is looked at as one of the brightest quarterbacks in the NFL.

For Pagano's sake, we hope that is not true.

If it is, this is the kind of divisive speech that can often serve as the preamble for the full-on avalanche; a 2013 Atlanta Falcons type of collapse that leaves everyone reeling a year later.

And, it's the kind of speech that flies in the face of his comments prior to last night's game about his uncertain future.

"This is my last job," Pagano told ESPN. "And that's what my plans are. We've won, and we'll continue to do that. But when I took this thing, I said that's my last job. And when I said that I meant it. I'm not going nowhere."

