Chuck Pagano expected back with Indianapolis Colts

Published: Dec 23, 2012 at 08:36 PM

Get a head start on the day's football talk, including all Sunday's highlights, and a complete rundown of the playoff picture, on "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay will re-air the Washington Redskins' 27-20 win over the Philadelphia  Eagles from Week 16 on Tuesday, Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

Here's what else is on tap for Monday:

» Chuck Pagano is expected to assume head coaching duties of the Indianapolis Colts today after undergoing successful leukemia treatment. Stay tuned to NFL Network and NFL.com for the latest.

» Gregg Rosenthal examines all 10 playoff teams, breaking down who's peaking at the right time, who's stumbling into the postseason, and who's somewhere in between, in the Sunday Scramble.

» Ian Rapoport reports on a barn-burner in Dallas between the Saints and the Cowboys, which served to set up a dramatic Week 17 for the NFC East.

» When Calvin Johnson shattered Jerry Rice's single-season receiving record on Saturday night, it kicked off a weekend that featured numerous record-setting marks.

» Find out how your team would fare if the season ended today with the updated Playoff Picture.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay will re-air the New Orleans Saints' 34-31 OT victory over the Dallas  Cowboys from Week 16 on Tuesday, Dec. 25 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

» Etch your place in NFL lore by coming up with creative names for some of Week 16's most memorable moments, including a Saints fumble that set up a winning field-goal attempt in overtime.

» Make sure to vote for the week's top plays and players, including Rookie of the Week, Air and Ground Performers of the Week, and Never Say Never Moment of the Week.

» Thought your fantasy season was over? It's not! NFL Playoff Challenge is back and better than ever. You could win a trip to Super Bowl XLVIII! Sign up today.

» Happy birthday to Chicago Bears defensive back Tim Jennings, who turns 29 on Monday.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers pick up QB Sam Darnold's fifth-year option

Carolina spent the No. 8 overall pick on defense Thursday night. On Friday, the club affirmed that ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ is the future at QB. The Panthers announced they are picking up the fifth-year option on Darnold. 
news

Giants GM Dave Gettleman finally trades back in draft: 'It was too good an opportunity'

All the so-called computer folks can put down their pitchforks and throw a party. Dave Gettleman finally traded down in an NFL draft. The Giants traded back to No. 20 and selected WR Kadarius Toney.
news

Niners GM John Lynch admits he inquired about trading for Aaron Rodgers: 'It wasn't happening'

Ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, John Lynch shot at another big fish: reigning NFL MVP ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿. The Niners GM admitted Thursday night that he checked in on Rodgers' availability and was swiftly rejected.
news

Raiders first-round OT Alex Leatherwood not worried about media 'garbage,' out to prove Raiders right

The Las Vegas Raiders surprised draft pundits by selecting Alex Leatherwood 17th but the former Alabama offensive tackle says he's excited to prove the team right for using its first-round pick on him.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW