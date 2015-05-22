Chuck Pagano details USO tour: 'Puts everything in perspective'

When we went to Walter Reed, and you're visiting with people that have been severely injured while serving our country, they feel like they've let their team down. They're in there rehabbing and doing what they have to do to get well, so they can get back and be with their troop. That was, to me, you've got to be kidding me. Nobody wants to let the other guy down. That's why they do what they do. It's unbelievable.