Chuck Pagano after Colts' collapse: 'It stinks and it stings'

There will be no shortage of that, just as there wasn't last year, when the tension between Pagano and general manager Ryan Grigson nearly tore the franchise asunder. A promising early effort against the Texans, particularly by the defense and offensive line, had Houston fans booing loudly and unendingly. A tougher team would have recognized the signs of a reeling opponent with an unsteady quarterback and put their feet on the gas. Instead, the Colts dissolved, which could happen to a lot of the goodwill that emanated from the team after Grigson and Pagano both returned this year. Owner Jim Irsay brokered a kumbaya moment after the 2015 season ended, but the man who thought he was getting another Peyton Manning -- except with more titles for the Colts -- when he drafted Luck can not be happy with the backsliding he is seeing again. The performance of the Colts so far this season is an indictment of everyone involved -- of Grigson for a roster that fails far too often to protect Luck or to mount much of a pass rush; of the coaches for failing to hone a harder edge in a team that sometimes looks soft; and in players who have not found their own backbone. A lot of that was on display in that long ago AFC Championship Game, too, and what should alarm Irsay the most is the failure to build on that marker of progress. The Colts seem further away from that level now than they have since Luck arrived.