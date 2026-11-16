Chuba Hubbard did it all and then some for the Panthers: 'He wanted this one bad'

NEW ORLEANS -- Carolina Panthers players and coaches are used to watching Chuba Hubbard wear defenses down by lowering his shoulder like a battering ram and driving the pile forward.

And there was plenty of that Sunday by the Panthers' sixth-year running back. But with the game on the line in the fourth quarter, when Hubbard put the team on his back, his biggest plays came as a receiver.

That's the part of his game Hubbard has worked hard to improve since the Panthers drafted him in the fourth round out of Oklahoma State in 2021. And after the New Orleans Saints took their first lead at 14-10 late in the fourth quarter, Bryce Young twice targeted Hubbard in the right flat, and all the hours he and tight end Tommy Tremble have spent catching thousands of balls from a JUGS machine paid off.

"I don't even know how many balls I caught at this point," Hubbard said. "But you don't know when it's gonna show up, and at times you make mistakes it's easy to think it's not working. But you just keep chopping at the tree until it falls over."

Hubbard didn't just catch Young's two passes cleanly. He eluded tacklers and turned the short throws into two of the Panthers' three longest gains of the day -- 29- and 34-yard pickups that helped Carolina reclaim the lead on his 1-yard touchdown run.

The Panthers would go on to win 20-17 on Ryan Fitzgerald's 54-yard field goal as time expired, snapping a three-game losing streak and taking sole possession of first place in the NFC South.

A number of players helped Carolina (4-5) win at the Caesars Superdome for the first time since 2022 in Steve Wilks' final game as interim head coach. Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd, the two big-money acquisitions on defense during the offseason, both had takeaways among other big plays.

Lloyd intercepted Tyler Shough on the Saints' first possession and finished with a team-high nine tackles. Phillips returned from a three-game absence with a hamstring issue and filled up the stat sheet with six tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. Fitzgerald rebounded from an earlier missed field goal to hit from 55 and 54 yards in the second half.

But it was Hubbard who seemingly willed the Panthers to a win by accounting for all 68 yards on the scoring drive after the Saints (3-6) had grabbed their first lead of the day. Hubbard touched the ball on six plays, highlighted by the two long receptions and capped with his touchdown run between the blocks of tight ends Mitchell Evans and Tremble.

"At the end of the day it's one-on-one opportunities. It's Chuba breaking tackles on checkdowns, in the run game, making critical plays because he wants it," Panthers coach Dave Canales said. "That's the type of mentality it's gonna take for us to get to where we want to -- a full group with that kind of mentality. And I just love that he's one of our leaders. He wanted this one bad. You can tell that. You could see by the way he played."

Nothing is easy in the NFL, and the Panthers continue to make things hard by celebrating Flag Day every week. They established a pair of dubious franchise records on Sunday for penalties (17) and penalty yardage (152).

But it's a little easier to establish a winning culture when some of the best players are also the hardest workers. Lloyd's been with the team for eight months. He didn't need that long to figure out what makes Hubbard tick.

"He's just a workhorse, a grinder. He's gonna be super reliable. He's one of, if not the hardest worker on the team," Lloyd said. "Always taking care of his body, and it shows every Sunday. Today was just another performance of him just being him."

Hubbard's body betrayed him last season when he came back too soon from a calf injury. While Hubbard struggled to find his pre-injury form -- his longest run in 2025 was 14 yards -- Rico Dowdle emerged as the Panthers' most effective back during a 1,000-yard rushing season.

But when Dowdle signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency and third-year back Jonathon Brooks went down in Week 2 with a core muscle injury, the Panthers' ground game essentially became a one-man show.

The 27-year-old Hubbard posted back-to-back, 100-yard rushing games in wins against Detroit and Philadelphia. With two rushing touchdowns Sunday, Hubbard now has nine total TDs, two shy of his career high for a season.

With 27 carries for 92 yards and five receptions for 80 yards against the Saints, Hubbard joined Christian McCaffrey as the only players in franchise history with 90-plus rushing yards and at least 80 receiving yards in a game. McCaffrey had four such games before being traded to San Francisco in 2022.

But Hubbard is quick to deflect praise and accept criticism. Asked about the drive on which had every touch, Hubbard shouted out Young, the offensive line and the rest of the offense while pointing to a missed block in the third quarter that resulted in a sack of Young.

"I messed up a blitz pickup so I was on myself for that," he said. "And I told myself, 'I need to make a play. Need to make a play. Need to make a play.'"

In last week's loss to the Denver Broncos, things went sideways for the Panthers when offensive coordinator Brad Idzik called a pass play on first-and-goal from the 1. Officials missed an obvious pass interference penalty by Justin Strnad on Tremble, which was followed by a curious replay review that resulted in the Broncos ending up with an interception and game-changing momentum.

When Hubbard's 34-yard catch-and-run gave the Panthers first-and-goal from the 1, Idzik kept the ball in Hubbard's hands until he blasted into the end zone on third-and-goal.

"Whether I got a blitz pickup, whether I've gotta get the ball and do something with it, whatever happened I was just telling myself it's now or never," he said. "The game's on the line. They're counting on offense to come through. And what the ball came to me, I did what I did."

Hubbard is starting to climb the Panthers' career lists. He's now one of five players in team history with 30 rushing touchdowns, along with Cam Newton, Jonathan Stewart, DeAngelo Williams and McCaffrey. He needs 77 receiving yards to pass Stewart for third most by a Panthers running back.

Hubbard has never made a Pro Bowl. Even though the NFL has scrapped the game, Hubbard could be among the 88 players named as Pro Bowlers if the second half of his season looks like the first.

"He's been balling, man. I think he's been doing it all year," right guard Robert Hunt said. "When he gets the ball in his hands, he's making plays, he's making guys miss. I think a couple of those plays, it was one-on-one, he made a guy miss and he took it 40, 50 yards. Making plays, man. Got us down there to put us in a position to win."

As the Panthers locker room emptied Sunday, Hubbard was asked if he's playing the best football of his career.

"I'm on my way, God willing," he said.

In a game the Panthers had to have Sunday, Hubbard looked like he'd already arrived.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.