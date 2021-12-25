NFL players, teams celebrate Christmas Day on social media

Teams and players from around the NFL are in the holiday spirit on Saturday.
Here's our roundup of some of the best social media posts celebrating Christmas Day.
Matthew Stafford will likely be without his blindside blocker Sunday in Minneapolis. The Rams placed left tackle Andrew Whitworth on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, one day before L.A. is slated to take on the Vikings.
Ryquell Armstead returned to the Jaguars this week when general manager Trent Baalke signed the 25-year-old back Wednesday off the Packers practice squad.
Saints rookie QB Ian Book aims to make the most of his first NFL start on Monday night after Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian were placed on the reserve/COVID list earlier this week.
Cleveland has its quarterbacks back. The Browns activated signal-callers Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum and starting receiver Jarvis Landry from the reserve/COVID-19 list, just over 24 hours ahead of their Saturday showdown with the Packers.
An non-COVID illness could potentially sideline Baltimore's No. 2 with Lamar Jackson (ankle) still unable to get back on the field.
An ankle injury to Justin Fields has forced the Bears to turn back to Nick Foles for Week 16.
The Colts may have to try to extend their recent hot streak without another key lineman. Indianapolis placed Quenton Nelson on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday.
Sean Payton and his whistle are united again. The Saints coach tested out of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols Friday, allowing him to return to the team. He'll be joined by former Jaguars QB Blake Bortles, who is signing in New Orleans.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without another star receiver Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
The Bills will be without WR Gabriel Davis for Week 16. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
Two of the Ravens' last three games ended in defeat following failed two-point conversion attempts. Kicker Justin Tucker, who many peg as "The GOAT" at his position, recently expressed his support for the team's decision to not go for game-tying PATs.