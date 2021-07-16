Christion Abercrombie to serve as Titans coaching intern after recovering from life-threatening brain injury

NFL training camps often offer coaching hopefuls a chance to get hands-on experience in a field they're aiming to enter.

Christion Abercrombie's coaching internship will provide such an opportunity, but this one is a bit more special because of the path Abercrombie has traveled.

Three years ago, Abercrombie sustained a life-threatening head injury while playing football for Tennessee State in a game against Vanderbilt. His injury required two brain surgeries and a lengthy rehabilitation process that lasted more than two months before he could return home.

Now, he's returning to the football field in an active role.

Abercrombie will serve as a strength and conditioning intern for the Titans during training camp, joining the staff in a temporary role as one of four coaches added via the NFL's Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship. It's not his first interaction with the Titans, as he's established close relationships with Titans coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson in recent years.

Abercrombie graduated from Tennessee State in May and was recognized by Frank Stevenson, TSU's associate vice president of student affairs and dean of students, during the university's graduation ceremonies.

"Christion was ... not expected to live," Stevenson said, via the Tennessean. "Today, he is graduating, and God is good. We celebrate his life."