Christine Michael re-signs with Seattle Seahawks

Mar 17, 2016
Seattle is turning to a familiar name to provide backfield depth in the wake of Marshawn Lynch's retirement.

The Seahawks have re-signed running backChristine Michael, the team announced Thursday.

The front office neglected to tender Michael as a restricted free agent earlier this month, which suggests he is returning at a salary below the $1.67 million he would have collected.

Originally selected by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2013 draft, Michael was traded to the Cowboys and drifted to the Redskins' practice squad before returning to Seattle as a street free agent last December.

With Lynch and Thomas Rawls sidelined by injuries, Michael ended up starting the Wild Card Round victory over the Vikings, tallying 84 yards on 22 touches.

Long viewed as a tantalizing power/speed prospect with maturity concerns, Michael finally saw the light after bouncing around the league.

"I think he's more humble than he was," coach Pete Carroll said in January.

"He's just done a marvelous job in a very short time. We have nothing but the highest of expectations. This is a classic example of if you just keep hoping and you stay with it and you give guys chances that sometimes they come right through for you."

Michael ended up averaging 4.4 yards on 60 late-season carries, ingratiating himself to Seattle's coaching staff.

Carroll has already confirmed that hard-charging second-year back Rawls will get the first shot at stepping into Lynch's role this season.

Michael offers premium insurance in case Rawls suffers a setback in his return from a mid-December ankle fracture.

