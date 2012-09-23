Christian Ponder stands tall in Minnesota Vikings' win over San Francisco 49ers

Notes: Moss moved past Tim Brown into fourth place on the NFL's all-time receiving list with 14,946 yards. ... Vikings FS Mistral Raymond's right ankle rolled awkwardly while trying to tackle Gore at the end of the first quarter. He left on a cart and was on crutches afterward. "From the naked eye, it looks like a very serious injury," Frazier said, "but I don't know all the details." ... 49ers LB Patrick Willis walked gingerly off the field with an injury to his lower right leg and DT Isaac Sopoaga hurt his lower left leg in the fourth quarter. Harbaugh said both players would be X-rayed and re-evaluated. ... The 49ers play the Bears at home on Nov. 19. ... Gore passed Roger Craig for the most career rushing attempts in 49ers history. ... Percy Harvin led the Vikings with nine catches for 89 yards.