Christian Ponder sharp in Vikings' victory over 49ers

MINNEAPOLIS -- Christian Ponder threw two touchdown passes to tight end Kyle Rudolph and ran for another score to help the Minnesota Vikings hand the San Francisco 49ers their first defeat, 24-13 on Sunday.
After a dominant start to their NFC North tour by decisively beating 2011 playoff teams Green Bay and Detroit, the 49ers (2-1) were beaten in every way by the team least likely to do so.
Playing against his former team in the regular season for the first time, 49ers wide receiver Randy Moss had three catches for 27 yards. Alex Smith's franchise-record interception-free streak ended at 249 consecutive passes.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press