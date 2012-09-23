Christian Ponder sharp in Vikings' victory over 49ers

Published: Sep 23, 2012 at 09:33 AM

MINNEAPOLIS -- Christian Ponder threw two touchdown passes to tight end Kyle Rudolph and ran for another score to help the Minnesota Vikings hand the San Francisco 49ers their first defeat, 24-13 on Sunday.

After a dominant start to their NFC North tour by decisively beating 2011 playoff teams Green Bay and Detroit, the 49ers (2-1) were beaten in every way by the team least likely to do so.

The Vikings (2-1) began the game boldly with a fourth-and-goal touchdown pass by Ponder to Rudolph. They finished strong by forcing three turnovers and two punts by the 49ers in the fourth quarter.

Playing against his former team in the regular season for the first time, 49ers wide receiver Randy Moss had three catches for 27 yards. Alex Smith's franchise-record interception-free streak ended at 249 consecutive passes.

