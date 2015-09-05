Around the NFL

Christian Ponder released by Oakland Raiders

Published: Sep 05, 2015 at 12:36 PM

Christian Ponder's quest to serve as Derek Carr's backup in Oakland is over.

The Raidersreleased Ponder on Saturday, the team announced. With Ponder out of the picture, Matt McGloin has won the Raiders' backup quarterback job.

Ponder did little to thrill the Raiders and coach Jack Del Rio in his four preseason appearances, collectively connecting on 22 of 35 passes for a touchdown and an interception. Ponder signed with the Raiders in March after appearing in just two games for the Minnesota Vikings last season.

With Ponder on the free-agent market, it remains to be seen if anyone is willing to take a chance on the fifth-year quarterback. The Philadelphia Eagles are interested in possibly signing Ponder, multiple sources told NFL Media's Rand Getlin.

McGloin will move up a spot in the depth chart after starting the 2014 season as the Raiders' third-string QB behind Carr and Matt Schaub. He went 42 of 57 with four touchdowns and an interception this preseason. McGloin had two TD passes against the Seahawks on Thursday.

