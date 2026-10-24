Christian McCaffrey vs. Bijan Robinson, Part 2: RB duel could steal the show in Atlanta

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Sunday is National Tight Ends Day -- "Everybody's mom's favorite holiday," according to San Francisco's George Kittle -- but two running backs are poised to take center stage when the Falcons' Bijan Robinson hosts the 49ers' Christian McCaffrey in Atlanta.

Robinson and McCaffrey work out together in the offseason. Hey, why don't the running backs do something like Kittle and Travis Kelce do with Tight End University, an annual summit in Nashville that even has Taylor Swift concerts these days?

"Absolutely," McCaffrey said. "I would love to do it, man. We are due for it. There are so many guys who are so impressive in the league right now. If anything, just to get together and have a fun week would be a lot of fun."

McCaffrey and Robinson are two of the most impressive, and they have been able to pick each other's brains while working out together.

"There's some stuff the way he looks at certain runs that I really like," McCaffrey said. "An overall mindset on specific plays that I like. So it was fun to just share some stuff."

McCaffrey, 30, likes to push himself with all kinds of workouts, and it's clear he is someone that Robinson, 24, looks up to.

"He's very detailed in his work ethic and how he goes about his business, and I think it shows, obviously, every single week on the field," Robinson told reporters. "He's the ultimate competitor. … It's going to be obviously a great matchup."

Robinson is second in the league in rushing with 641 yards and leads the league in scrimmage yards (785) after doing so last season (2,298). He has five touchdowns, four on the ground. McCaffrey comes in at 350 rushing yards, 190 receiving yards and seven touchdowns (all rushing), as the 49ers have cut down on his workload in the early going after he had 413 touches last season, most by any player since 2014.

McCaffrey had 31 touches for 201 yards and two touchdowns in last year's 20-10 win over the Falcons in Week 7, the first time he and Robinson had faced each other in a game. The 49ers limited Robinson to 14 carries for 40 yards, although he still managed six receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Last week, McCaffrey had season highs of nine receptions and 10 targets, as Mike Evans' Achilles injury left the 49ers without their top six receivers due to injury. (Christian Kirk is likely back Sunday, so make it five.)

One reporter was bold enough to ask McCaffrey whether he might line up more in the slot again this week.

"I don't know," he said. "I usually don't get the game plan until Sunday morning. We'll see."

And then he couldn't help a small smile as he looked away.

The 49ers played six snaps last week with McCaffrey at wide receiver and rookie running back Kaelon Black in the backfield, their first snaps this season with both players on the field.

San Francisco defensive coordinator Raheem Morris smiled when asked about Robinson, since he coached him last season with the Falcons and now gets to see McCaffrey every day in practice.

"Last year, I talked about Bijan being the best player in the NFL, and he certainly is arguably the best player in the National Football League," Morris said. "He's special. He's one of those guys.

"I compared him to the guy that we happen to be with now (McCaffrey), and he's doing nothing but showing us the right way."

McCaffrey concedes that Robinson is more of a home-run threat now, but both players do an excellent job of keeping defensive players on their heels and making something out of nothing.

"Bijan's as tough as it gets," Morris said. "He runs as fast as he wants. He's going to be patient and find his spots."

Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said facing Robinson every day in practice helps Atlanta's defense get ready for McCaffrey on Sunday.

"He has found the fountain of youth," Ulbrich said. "He is still playing at such a high, high level."

Odds and ends

The 49ers ruled out Evans (Achilles) and defensive end Nick Bosa (calf) for Sunday's game. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Bosa had a setback after telling reporters two weeks ago he was poised to return soon.

"I just think he was a little too optimistic, especially for Bosa -- because he's pretty accurate," Shanahan said. "He doesn't say stuff like that unless it's accurate. I just think it surprised him.

"He worked out, after he said that to you guys, and the next day he was just a little sore, which surprised all of us. That wasn't a great sign, especially going to play on turf and stuff this week. So I think it was more he was just a little too optimistic."

The 49ers have a bye after their trip to Atlanta, with their next game Nov. 8 at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.