Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (quad) doubtful for Saturday's game vs. Packers

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ likely won't return to the field this Saturday.

The Carolina Panthers officially listed the star running back as doubtful for Saturday's game versus the Green Bay Packers with a quad injury. McCaffrey didn't practice at all this week.

The quad injury would now keep CMC out back-to-back weeks after he was ready to return following a shoulder injury that kept him out three tilts. Previously, the star running back had missed six games due to an ankle injury.

It's fair to question at what point will Matt Rhule and the Panthers just shut McCaffrey down for the season.

Coming off a 1,000-plus-yard rushing and 1,000-plus-yard receiving 2019, McCaffrey has been held to just three games this season, and just one tilt since Week 2. The 4-9 Panthers lost all three games CMC participated in this year.

Sans McCaffrey on Saturday, the Panthers will ride Mike Davis against a Packers defense that has been gashed on the ground at different points this season.

Offensive lineman ﻿Dennis Daley﻿ (concussion) is also doubtful, and offensive tackle ﻿Russell Okung﻿ (calf) and wide receiver ﻿Curtis Samuel﻿ (hamstring) are questionable for Saturday's game.