Around the NFL

Christian McCaffrey helps save 72-year-old hiker

Published: Mar 06, 2018 at 05:12 PM

Christian McCaffrey is a budding star on the football field. Turns out, he's a pretty good person off of it, too.

The Carolina Panthers running back relayed a wild tale to the team's website Tuesday in which he, his brothers Dylan and Max and a pair of friends helped save a life while on a hike Saturday at Castle Rock in Colorado.

As McCaffrey explains it, the group of hikers were ascending to the top of the hike when they witnessed 72-year-old Dan Smoker Sr. fall about 20 feet onto a rock below him.

"It felt like he was in the air for 10 seconds," McCaffrey said. "I had never seen anything quite like that in my life as far as the trauma and the sound. We were in shock."

Smoker, who was on the hike with his 13-year-old grandson, Eli, suffered severe injuries in the fall, including a broken femur, a broken pelvis, internal bleeding, bleeding on the brain, nine fractured ribs and a broken neck.

The McCaffreys, their friends and an onlooker acted quickly, helping tend to the man, administering chest compressions when his breathing waned. Eventually, the grandfather was rushed to the hospital, and as of Tuesday, he was in critical but stable condition.

The man's son, Dan Smoker Jr., credited the group with saving his father's life.

As for Eli, McCaffrey said he and his family have made it a point to stay in contact with him after he had to witness such a traumatic event to his grandfather.

"We all took it upon ourselves to check up on that kid," McCaffrey said. "It could be a lifelong bond between us. He experienced a lot in those five minutes."

McCaffrey could end up being one of the NFL's most dynamic players in the next few years. But if his weekend's actions are any indication of who he is off the gridiron, it's clear that accolade would be just a footnote on his life resume.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL teams can now interview head coaching candidates during last two weeks of season

Teams are now allowed to interview a candidate for a head coach position during the final two weeks of the regular season with the consent of the employer club. The interview can be virtual, and once the employing team gives consent, the candidate will be able to interview for any open head coach role.
news

Week 8 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Official injury report for all games for Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Texans trading former Pro Bowl RB Mark Ingram back to Saints

Mark Ingram is headed back to his original NFL home. The Texans are trading the veteran running back to the Saints, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report. Ingram spent the first eight years of his career in the Big Easy.
news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt (shoulder) out Thursday vs. Packers

J.J. Watt is out of Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers due to a shoulder injury, the team announced. 
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on trade rumors: 'I don't not feel wanted'

Last week, Dolphins HC Brian Flores was the one saddled with the responsibility of dispelling rumors involving Miami's purported interest in Texans QB ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿. This week, it was ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿'s turn to answer questions about his uncertain future with the Dolphins.
news

Teddy Bridgewater on 3-4 Broncos: 'It's not time to panic, but it almost is'

Despite Denver's recent struggles, which includes an offense that's scored just 16 points per game and a defense allowing 25.3 points per game since Week 3, Teddy Bridgewater﻿ says there is no panic in the locker room.
news

Raiders owner Mark Davis frustrated over when he learned of Jon Gruden emails

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis expressed his displeasure Wednesday with the timing of when he learned of Jon Gruden's emails, which led to Gruden's resignation as head coach Oct. 11.
news

Robert Saleh: QB Mike White to start vs. Bengals, Joe Flacco won't join Jets until Friday

The Jets' trade acquisition of quarterback ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ won't keep Mike White from making his first career start. Coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that White, who relieved injured starter Zach Wilson last week, will start against the Bengals on Sunday.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) limited in practice as evaluation progresses

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is progressing from a calf injury sustained in Week 6. Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Wednesday Prescott would participate in individual drills and be evaluated from there.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield: Shoulder surgery not a certainty, playing Sunday a possibility

Nobody can say ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ isn't optimistic. On Wednesday, the Browns QB left two doors open regarding his shoulder injury: one to potentially play this Sunday, and another in suggesting that surgery might not be necessary.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Oct. 27

﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ is back on the practice field. The Buccaneers TE was spotted Wednesday during the portion open to the media, marking his first action since suffering fractured ribs in Week 3. 
news

Bears LB Khalil Mack (foot) not expected to play vs. 49ers, might go on IR

The Bears intend to rest Khalil Mack on Sunday against the 49ers, and there are ongoing discussions about whether to place him on IR because of his foot injury, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW