Christian Hackenberg has 'cannon' but still needs work

"Slowly progressing ... still got a little ways to go. ... He's getting better every day ... that's pretty much it. Slowly progressing, man," Richardson told the paper. "He still needs to get past the learning curve. It's still too fast for him. But other than that, man, he's still got a cannon. He's firing it. When he's on point, he's on point, but when he's not, he's not, so got some growing still."