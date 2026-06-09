Christian Gonzalez reiterates commitment to Patriots amid contract talks: 'Of course I want to be here'

Thanks to the standard fifth-year option for first-round picks, Gonzalez is currently under contract through the 2027 season. The arrival of his fourth NFL season means he can start negotiating a long-term extension, inviting questions about greater wants, needs and timing. There's little reason to worry about his general status for 2026, but it could include a hold-in to start training camp if negotiations don't progress to a satisfactory place.

Days after Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield placed a hard deadline (the start of training camp) on his own contract talks, Gonzalez was asked whether he expects to participate in Patriots camp in late July.

"Training camp, I'm not worried about that," Gonzalez said. "We are in mandatory minicamp right now, so that's what we're focused on as we get into that."

Gonzalez's timing for a new deal is potentially fortuitous. He's coming off his first Pro Bowl campaign of his career, already has a second-team All-Pro selection on his résumé and just helped the Patriots reach the Super Bowl for the first time in the post-Tom Brady era.

As Gonzalez explained Tuesday, he returned to the Patriots' offseason activities this week because "I got obligations." Those same obligations will be present in training camp, a checkpoint Gonzalez hopes he'll reach with a new extension in hand.

"I hope," Gonzalez said when asked if he feels like progress is being made toward getting a deal done. "That's up to my agents and the team. I hope we get something done."