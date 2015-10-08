Chris Thompson leads the list of 10 Week 5 sleepers

There's a good chance you were spurned by Sam Bradford and his 16.4 combined points in Weeks 2 and 3. There's every reason to be wary of this Eagles offensive situation, which is still on the fritz compared to what we expected from them this season. However, Bradford did seem to turn a corner last week against Washington, after looking painfully conservative and willing to check down at any chance in the first three games. In Weeks 1 through 3, Bradford averaged 83.3 air passing yards per game. In Week 4 alone, he gained 200 air passing yards. He finally showed some willingness to attack a defense deep, and even displayed some fight and emotion -- something sorely lacking from his makeup in the opening few games.