Chris Thompson fractures fibula, will need surgery

Nov 19, 2017

An injury-filled season just got worse for the Washington Redskins.

Running back Chris Thompson suffered a fractured fibula in Sunday's 34-31 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints, coach Jay Gruden announced after the game. Thompson was carted off the field after suffering the injury midway through the third quarter.

The loss is a major one for Washington's offense, which was heavily reliant upon Thompson in both the running game (60 attempts, 277 yards, two touchdowns) and the passing game (team-leading 38 receptions for 494 yards, three touchdowns). Often when watching Kirk Cousins operate the Redskins' offense, the result of the play would be a pass to Thompson. Now, he'll be forced to look elsewhere.

Some of that was apparent in the second half Sunday. After Thompson's exit, Cousins completed 10 of 15 passes, spreading it among five different receivers in the process.

How the Redskins' offense adjusts in the weeks ahead will be intriguing and worth tracking, considering the receiving talent that has gone largely unused this season.

