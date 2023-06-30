Chris Stapleton's Super Bowl LVII rendition of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' available 

Stapleton is an eight-time Grammy winner and recently received the honor of Entertainer of the Year at the 58th ACM Awards. He has also garnered six Male Vocalist of the Year awards at the CMAs, a record for wins in that category. Stapleton is fresh off of his 2020 album, Starting Over, which gained recognition as Album of the Year at both the CMA and ACM Awards. Known for his live performances, the Kentucky native is currently on tour as part of the "All-American Road Show" and will join forces with George Strait for several stadium shows this summer. Outside of music, Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, are founders of the Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund.