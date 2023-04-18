Chris Smith, former NFL defensive lineman, dies at age of 31

A native of Salisbury, North Carolina, Smith played eight seasons in the league after being drafted out of Arkansas by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He totaled 80 tackles and 11 sacks in 72 games played for Jacksonville, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Las Vegas and Houston; the DL also had short stints in Carolina and Baltimore. Smith spent the 2022 season out of the NFL and was most recently signed by the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons.