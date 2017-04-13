Chris Simms on Phil Simms' CBS career: He will be fine

Chris Simms defended his father in the immediate aftermath of Tony Romo taking over for Phil Simms as No. 1 analyst alongside Jim Nantz in the CBS football broadcast booth.
Appearing on NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Thursday, the younger Simms said while he isn't comfortable with how CBS handled the situation, he believes his father's broadcasting career remains intact.
"I voiced my displeasure with the whole situation a little bit," Chris Simms said. "I'm not going to talk about it too much. I wasn't a big fan of how CBS handled my father. I voiced those displeasures. We'll see where it goes with my dad. I don't think he know or CBS knows at this point still. They're going to discuss it. He still does has two years left on his contract.
"But at the end of the day, listen, all things come to an end. We know that. Tom Coughlin got fired from the Giants and won two Super Bowls. Dad was doing this for 20 years. He's really been on the No. 1 team since he's left football from '95 when he was with NBC. So he's had a great run. He has nothing to be ashamed of. This is kind of the age when they make that turn. He's in his early 60s. There's certainly a younger group of millennials coming up that go, 'Who the hell is Phil Simms? He's just this guy that's talking with a blazer on all the time.' I get it. Dad will be fine. He likes talking about football. He's not going anywhere."
Anyone living in New York during the 1980s and early 90s, has a Giants fan in the family or read any book on Bill Parcells, surely knows who Phil Simms is outside the broadcast booth.
Parcells' whipping boy for years, Simms helped lead Big Blue to its first Super Bowl victory in 1986 with a superb game (completing 22 of 25 passes for 268 yards and three TDs) against the Denver Broncos. He also helped guide the Giants on their 1990 championship run but missed the playoffs after being injured in Week 15.
Simms has been in broadcasting since retiring after the 1993 season. He had been CBS's top analyst since pairing with Greg Gumble in 1998.
What will become of the maligned analyst is anyone's best guess, but as his son suggested, Phil will be just fine.