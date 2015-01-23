Chris Pratt talks Seahawks, "Guardians of the Galaxy"

He's gone from Star-Lord to super Seahawk fan. Actor Chris Pratt is more than your average recreational NFL fan. The star of "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Parks and Recreation" grew up in Lake Stevens, Wash., and was at the NFC Championship game where the Seahawks waged an impressive comeback against the Green Bay Packers.
What was it like being at the Championship Game?
A miracle.
What does it mean to be part of the "12th Fan"?
From the 12s all around the world supporting from home on game day to the fans at Century Link who literally make game play more difficult for our opponents because we have the loudest stadium, being a 12th Fan means we're more than just fans, we're part of the team. We feed the beast.
For outsiders, Seattle isn't seen as a big sports town. What makes Seattle fans so passionate about their Seahawks?
The NFC West used to be a joke, and Seattle was the furthest away from the rest of the country. We'd get disrespect, and it rains a lot so we're mad! And also our team is just that: a team. We have that old school approach to the game. Synergy. There's no divas. Everyone does their part. We're blue collar that way. This team is dangerous and has been overlooked and disrespected for a while. We don't play that.
Your feud with Chris Evans is what everyone is talking about. But seriously, what is a Seahawk?
A Seahawk is a predator, a raptor, a hunter, a stealth killer and soon to be a 2x world champion.