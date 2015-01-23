Chris Pratt talks Seahawks, "Guardians of the Galaxy"

The NFC West used to be a joke, and Seattle was the furthest away from the rest of the country. We'd get disrespect, and it rains a lot so we're mad! And also our team is just that: a team. We have that old school approach to the game. Synergy. There's no divas. Everyone does their part. We're blue collar that way. This team is dangerous and has been overlooked and disrespected for a while. We don't play that.