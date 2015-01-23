Chris Pratt talks Seahawks, "Guardians of the Galaxy"

Published: Jan 23, 2015 at 07:57 AM
Chris Pratt

Actor and Seattle Seahawks fan Chris Pratt will be cheering on his team for a repeat. (@Seahawks)

He's gone from Star-Lord to super Seahawk fan. Actor Chris Pratt is more than your average recreational NFL fan. The star of "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Parks and Recreation" grew up in Lake Stevens, Wash., and was at the NFC Championship game where the Seahawks waged an impressive comeback against the Green Bay Packers.

What was it like being at the Championship Game?

A miracle.

What does it mean to be part of the "12th Fan"?

From the 12s all around the world supporting from home on game day to the fans at Century Link who literally make game play more difficult for our opponents because we have the loudest stadium, being a 12th Fan means we're more than just fans, we're part of the team. We feed the beast.

For outsiders, Seattle isn't seen as a big sports town. What makes Seattle fans so passionate about their Seahawks?

The NFC West used to be a joke, and Seattle was the furthest away from the rest of the country. We'd get disrespect, and it rains a lot so we're mad! And also our team is just that: a team. We have that old school approach to the game. Synergy. There's no divas. Everyone does their part. We're blue collar that way. This team is dangerous and has been overlooked and disrespected for a while. We don't play that.

Your feud with Chris Evans is what everyone is talking about. But seriously, what is a Seahawk?

A Seahawk is a predator, a raptor, a hunter, a stealth killer and soon to be a 2x world champion.

What "Awesome Mix" song would Star-Lord pick for the Seahawks' Super Bowl intro?

Redbone "Come and Get Your Love".

Amar Shah is a Digital Features editor at NFL.com. You can reach him at @amarshahism.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Deshaun Watson 'would love' to have free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins sign with Browns

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson told reporters Tuesday that he "would love" to see former teammate DeAndre Hopkins sign with Cleveland.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, May 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson being cautious with Calvin Ridley in OTAs: 'Just want to be careful with him'

The Jacksonville Jaguars have big plans for Calvin Ridley in 2023, but after the wideout missed all of the 2022 campaign, the club is easing him back into offseason workouts.

news

State of the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts and Co. appear poised to avoid Super Bowl hangover

After falling just short of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy last season, can Jalen Hurts and Co. avoid the dreaded Super Bowl hangover? Adam Rank checks in on the state of the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More