Chris Kluwe: Michael Sam will get overall support as gay NFL player

Published: Feb 11, 2014 at 03:44 AM

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • The Associated Press talked to a number of advocates for NFL prospect Michael Sam, who came out as gay Sunday, and what he might experience in a pro football locker room. That includes free agent NFL punter Chris Kluwe, who contends his championing of gay rights led to his release from the Minnesota Vikings last year.
  • KING-TV in Seattle reported on the Lystedt Law and how all 50 states have now passed youth sports concussion laws within five years of Washington state passing the first one.
  • India West profiled University of Montana researcher Sarj Patel, who received a concussion-research grant from the GE/NFL Head Health Challenge.
  • The Murfreesboro Daily News reported that the Rutherford County School Board is concerned about the wording of its concussion policy after the passage of Tennessee's new concussion laws and how it could cause lawsuits.
  • WIVB-TV in Buffalo looked at a University of Buffalo study that got 100 percent of subjects back to the classroom with a treadmill test.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

