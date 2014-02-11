Chris Kluwe: Michael Sam will get overall support as gay NFL player

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Associated Press talked to a number of advocates for NFL prospect Michael Sam, who came out as gay Sunday, and what he might experience in a pro football locker room. That includes free agent NFL punter Chris Kluwe, who contends his championing of gay rights led to his release from the Minnesota Vikings last year.
- San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaughtold the San Francisco Chronicle in November 2012 for its online magazine that he would be comfortable with an openly gay player on his team.
- NorthJersey.com reported that the NFL rebuilt a Hackensack, N.J., gymnasium that was destroyed by Hurricane Sandy.
- KING-TV in Seattle reported on the Lystedt Law and how all 50 states have now passed youth sports concussion laws within five years of Washington state passing the first one.
- India West profiled University of Montana researcher Sarj Patel, who received a concussion-research grant from the GE/NFL Head Health Challenge.
- Dr. David Geier, an orthopaedic surgeon in Charleston, S.C., wrote an editorial in the Charleston Post and Courier that the Esquire Network's reality show "Friday Night Tykes" is depicting youth football at its worst.
- The Murfreesboro Daily News reported that the Rutherford County School Board is concerned about the wording of its concussion policy after the passage of Tennessee's new concussion laws and how it could cause lawsuits.
- WIVB-TV in Buffalo looked at a University of Buffalo study that got 100 percent of subjects back to the classroom with a treadmill test.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor