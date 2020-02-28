Chris Jones has 'mix of emotions' about franchise tag

"It's like a mix of emotions," he said, via Arrowhead Pride, "because you figure [that] after four years, [doing] everything the right way -- within the team way -- you try to stay under the line, out of trouble, and be a good citizen for the team and for the city. [Then] you expect to be rewarded. So when you're hit with a franchise tag, it can go different ways. You can feel like they're not valuing you -- that they're not valuing what you can bring to the table. Or you can look at it as giving them time to get their horses in a cage and get something together."