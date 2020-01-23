Chris Jones (calf) expects to be a full-go for Super Bowl

Jones played 13 regular season-games, averaging 46 snaps per contest, per Next Gen Stats. After injuring his calf in the week leading up to the Divisional Round, Jones sat out the Chiefs' first playoff victory against Houston. In the AFC Championship Game, he returned but played just 23 snaps, 40.4 percent. Despite the curtailed role, Jones compiled five QB pressures, per Pro Football Focus, one QB hit, one stuff, and two tackles.