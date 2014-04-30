Chris Johnson won't be a typical featured runner

M.F.: I wouldn't draft him in one of the first three rounds, but I do like White as a potential draft bargain in 2014. The veteran was limited due to injuries for most of last season, resulting in his worst statistical campaign since 2006. However, take a look at his totals over the final five weeks. Not only did he catch eight or more passes in four of those contests, but White also posted 140-plus yards twice and found the end zone in each of his final two games. With Julio Jones back from an injured foot and Atlanta's offense back to full strength, I'm expecting White to bounce back and become a nice No. 2 fantasy wideout. He could be had at some point in the fifth or sixth round.