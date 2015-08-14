Chris Johnson to take physical with Arizona Cardinals

Johnson has a physical with the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported according to a source informed of his plans. Jay Glazer of FOX Sports first reported the news.
Johnson was reportedly offered a contract by the Cardinals earlier in the week, and this visit indicates that both sides are ready to complete a deal. Cardinals coach Bruce Arians has been frustrated with injuries at the running back position. Rookie David Johnson is week to week with a hamstring injury, and Arians has warned him that he won't get playing time if he doesn't return to the field soon.
Andre Ellington is healthy again and Robert Hughes is expected to make the Cardinals as a short-yardage option, but there is definitely room for someone to share carries in the desert. Chris Johnson has been a boom or bust back in recent years without a lot of booms, and we don't think he would be guaranteed to make the team if he's signed.